Metro services along three newly inaugurated stretches in Kolkata to begin on March 15

Kolkata, Mar 9 (PTI) Commercial services along the three newly inaugurated stretches of Kolkata Metro, including the underwater Howrah Maidan to Esplanade section, will commence on March 15, a statement issued by the Metro Rail said.

The Howrah Maidan-Esplanade section of the Green Line under River Hooghly, Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay stretch of the Orange Line, and Taratala-Majerhat section of the Purple Line were inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 6.

In the Howrah Maidan to Esplanade section, a total of 130 services will be available daily from Monday to Friday. The trains will run at 12-15 minutes intervals in both directions alternately from Howrah Maidan and Esplanade stations, the statement issued by CPRO Metro Rail Kaushik Mitra said.

The services will begin at 7 am and the last train will depart at 9.45 pm. The fare will be Rs 10, it said.

In the Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay (Ruby Crossing) stretch on EM Bypass, there will be a total of 48 daily services from Monday to Friday at 20-minute intervals from 9 am to 4.40 pm.

In the Joka-Majerhat section, a total of 36 services will be available every day from Monday to Friday at 25-minute intervals from 8.30 am to 3.35 pm, the statement added. PTI BSM ACD