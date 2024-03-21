Bengaluru metro services disrupted after man jumps in front of train

Bengaluru: Metro rail services were disrupted after a man allegedly jumped in front of a train that arrived at Attihuppe station here on Thursday, officials said.

It is suspected to be a case of suicide, they said, adding that the man was rushed to hospital for treatment but there is no update yet on his condition.

According to the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), the incident occurred at 2.10 pm.

Following the mishap, trains are being operated only between Magadi road and Whitefield. Services between Magadi road and Challaghatta have been suspended.