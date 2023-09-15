Advertisment
Kolkata Metro services disrupted between Park Street-Esplanade stations

NewsDrum Desk
15 Sep 2023
Kolkata Metro

Kolkata: Metro services were disrupted on Friday following a technical glitch in the signalling system between Park Street and Esplanade stations, a Metro Railway spokesperson said.

Trains were plying between Maidan-Kavi Subhas and Dakshineswar-Girish Park stations, in southern and northern parts respectively after the glitch was detected by a motorman at 11:30 am, the spokesperson said.

Hundreds of commuters were inconvenienced due to the disruption in the metro services.

Our engineers are at the spot to rectify the glitches and the services will be restored soon, he said.

