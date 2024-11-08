Metro services disrupted in Kolkata after man attempts suicide

Kolkata, Nov 8 (PTI) Metro services on the Dakshineswar-New Garia corridor in Kolkata were disrupted for over 40 minutes on Friday after a man jumped before a train that was approaching the Sovabazar-Sutanuti station on the down line, a spokesperson said.

The suicide attempt happened at 12.45 pm and normal services along both up and down lines resumed at 1.27 pm.

The 30-year-old man jumped before the approaching train on the down line leading to disruption of services on both up and down lines between Dakshineshwar-Dumdum and Central-Kavi Subhas (New Garia) for 42 minutes.

The man was rushed to hospital but his condition was not immediately known. PTI SUS SBN SBN