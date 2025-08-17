Metro services from Kolkata Airport under Yellow Line to start next week

Kolkata: Metro Railway Kolkata on Sunday said the city's airport will be connected with the metro network as the 6.77 km stretch of the Yellow Line between Noapara and Jai Hind Bimanbandar is all set to commence services next week.

This 6.77 km stretch of Metro has four stations - Noapara, Dum Dum Cantonment, Jessore Road and Jai Hind Bimanbandar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the Sealdah-Esplanade section of the Green Line, Hemanta Mukhopadhyay (Ruby Crossing)-Beleghata section of the Orange Line, and Noapara-Jai Hind Bimanbandar (airport) section of the Yellow Line on August 22.

The service will reduce the hardship of the residents of this area to reach Kolkata Airport, as after commissioning of this section fast and comfortable Metro journey can be enjoyed to Kolkata Airport, a Metro spokesperson said Sunday.

The total cost of this project is approximately Rs 1,866 crore with three newly built stations - Dum Dum Cantonment, Jessore and Jai Hind Bimanbandar (airport), he said.

State-of-the-art passenger amenities will be provided at the newly built stations.

"Jessore Road station is the only station which is being constructed on the surface on this stretch. Noapara and Dum Dum Cantonment stations have been built on viaduct, and Bimanbandar station is an underground station.

"People residing at Baranagar, Tobin Road, Sinthee, Dum Dum, Nagerbazar, Kaikhali More areas will find it very convenient to go to any part of the city by using these stations. As Noapara is further connected to southern part of Kolkata through interchange point for the journey through Blue Line from Noapara to Kavi Subhash. Dum Dum Cantonment is also in vicinity of Sealdah- Bongaon section of Eastern Railway," he said.

There will be adequate number of ticket counters, sitting benches, elevators for the convenience of the passengers, the official added.