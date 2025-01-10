Metro services on Esplanade-Howrah Maidan stretch to remain suspended on Jan 12, 19

Kolkata, Jan 10 (PTI) Metro railway services on the Esplanade to Howrah Maidan stretch of Green Line 2 will remain suspended on January 12 and 19 due to the interlocking test for the communication-based train control (CBTC), an official statement said.

Advertisment

The interlocking test is essential for starting the service in the entire 16.6 km corridor from Howrah Maidan to Salt Lake Sector V.

A Metro Railway official said services in the entire 16.6 km East-West Corridor from Howrah Maidan to Salt Lake Sector V is likely to start in a few months.

"This exhaustive interlocking test is essential to interface and integrate both software and hardware of the system in the entire stretch from Howrah Maidan to Salt Lake Sector V," the Metro Railway statement said.

Advertisment

At present Metro services in the Green Line run from Esplanade to Howrah Maidan and from Sealdah to Salt Lake Sector V. PTI SUS RG