Metro services on Howrah Maidan-Esplanade stretch to be available on Sundays

Kolkata, Aug 29 (PTI) Services along the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade stretch of the East-West Metro will now be available on Sundays, officials said on Thursday.

The Sunday service on the route under Green Line-2, a portion of which runs under river Ganga, will commence from September 1, they said.

Trains will operate at a 15-minute interval, with the first one leaving Esplanade and Howrah Maidan stations at 2:15 pm on Sundays, an official release said.

The last train will leave the two terminal stations at 9:45 pm.

A total of 62 trains will run on Sundays on an experimental basis, it said.

Services along the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade corridor commenced from mid-March.