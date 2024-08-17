Metro services suspended between Dakshineswar-Dumdum stretch of Blue Line for over 40 minutes

Kolkata, Aug 17 (PTI) Metro Railway services on both up and down section between Dakshineswar and Dumdum stations in the Blue line were suspended for over 40 minutes on Saturday due to a technical glitch in the signal point system, an official said.

A Kolkata Metro spokesperson said services between Dumdum-New Garia (Kavi Subhas) stations, however, plied normally during that time.

There are four stations, all falling in northern parts of the metropolis, between the Dakshineswar-Dumdum stretch in the blue line including Dumdum.

The entire blue line corridor connects the northern and southern tips of the city - from Dakshineswar to New Garia (Kavi Subhas).

After rectification of the glitches, normal services along the entire stretch between Dakshineswar and Kavi Subhas resumed from 1:45 pm, the spokesperson added.

"Due to (signal) point problem from 1 pm, services could not be run between Dakshineswar and Dumdum stations. Engineering and Signal and Telecom Departments officials attended the point to rectify at the earliest….Point problem has been rectified and normal services over the entire stretch between Dakshineswar and Kavi Subhash of Blue Line have resumed from1:45 pm," he said. PTI SUS RG