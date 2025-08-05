Metro stations from DumDum-Kavi Subhas undergo security audit by RITES

Kolkata, Aug 5 (PTI) A security audit of DumDum-Kavi Subhas stretch of the Kolkata Metro Railway Blue Line covering 22 stations, including underground ones, have been conducted by RITES, a senior official said on Tuesday.

On July 28, the Kavi Subhas metro station of the blue line was shut down after cracks appeared on the structure. It was then announced that the up platform of the 15-year-old metro station at New Garia in the southern fringes of the city will be razed and rebuilt, leading to closure of the station and termination of up and down train services at Sahid Khudiram.

The audit - factoring the structural conditions of stations built along both the elevated and underground parts of India's first metro and the condition of tunnels - has been submitted to the Ministry of Railways for evaluation and necessary follow-up action, the official told PTI.

However, nothing has been found to press the panic button immediately, and the stations and tunnels were found to be structurally safe and sound.

The report focused on the structural conditions of the 17 underground stations between Dumdum and Mahanayak Uttam Kumar, which is about 16.45 km long and the condition of the tunnel, as well as the pillars built on the Adi Ganga canal between Mahanayak Uttam Kumar-Kavi Subhas elevated stretch and the foundation of six stations along that stretch, the official said.

"The RITES had undertaken a survey and submitted the report early this year as part of the continuous maintenance drill," he said.

"The pillars have been found to be structurally safe and sound, but in case there is a need for any modification or adjustment for public safety, that decision will be taken by the Railway Board," he said.

The Dumdum-Tollygunge underground part became functional in 1995, while the stations along the elevated tracks between Netaji and Kavi Subhas were opened between 2009-2010.

With instances of water seepage and flooding of tracks in parts of the underground section of the blue line following heavy downpour in recent times, monitoring the condition of tunnels has assumed more importance, but Metro is maintaining every caution to assess the structural aspect of its stations, the official added.

However, before cracks were spotted in its four pillars, the authorities had chalked out plans for partial razing down and restoration of Kavi Subhas station after the Durga Puja, as RITES had flagged some issues over its foundation.

"All stations on the Sahid Khudiram-Dakshineswar section have been found to be in overall good condition," he said.

The 32-km Blue Line is at present operational between Shahid Khudiram station and Dakshineswar station. PTI SUS RG