Metro suspends service between Magadi Road-MG Road for three hours on Mar 9

Bengaluru, Mar 7 (PTI) Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited announced on Friday that metro services between Magadi Road and MG Road stations will be partially suspended for three hours on March 9, from 7 am to 10 am.

This is to facilitate track maintenance on the Purple Line between Challaghatta and Whitefield, it said.

A BMRCL press release stated that for three hours, stations including Cubbon Park, Dr B R Ambedkar Station, Vidhana Soudha, Sir M Visvesvaraya Station, Central College, Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station, Majestic (Purple Line), and Krantiveera Sangoli Rayanna Railway Station will remain closed.

The statement also urged commuters not to purchase QR tickets and tokens for travelling from Purple Line to Green Line between 7 am and 10 am. PTI JR SSK ADB