Metro to take action against passenger for obstructing door of train from closing

Kolkata, Dec 14 (PTI) Metro Railway Kolkata on Sunday said action will be taken against a passenger who had intentionally obstructed a gate of her compartment from closing to allow her co-passenger to board the train at Dumdum Cantonment station, forcing the delay of the train.

Stating that action as deemed appropriate will be initiated against any person found to be involved in such activities, a spokesperson said the passenger concerned was found to be deliberately obstructing door No2 "of coach No 5054 of a Metro rake (MR-514)" bound for Noapara (Bonhooghly) from Jai Hind Biman Bandar (airport) in Yellow Line to let her companion catch the train at DumDum Cantonment station on December 13.

"Such an act led to forced delay of that service, besides inconveniencing other passengers," he said.

"The motorman of that rake had to move from his seat and manually lock it, after which that train could resume its journey. Such incidents are also causing hardship to the crew. Appropriate steps have already been initiated to identify the offender and take appropriate action as per rules," the spokesperson said.

Obstruction of doors by any means, such as by backpack, by physical force, leaning on the door to obstruct its functioning, etc., is liable to attract a penalty, Metro said.

"Metro Railway is committed to providing fast and hassle-free services with the help and cooperation of all commuters. Metro Railway, Kolkata, is the pride of the city. Metro authorities request all to refrain from doing such things in the Metro premises.

"With the help of CCTV cameras installed in the rakes and stations, such activities can be recorded easily, and offenders can be identified. Actions as deemed fit will be initiated against any person found to be engaged in such activities," he said PTI SUS RG