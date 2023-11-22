Advertisment
Kolkata metro train services partially hit; body found on tracks

22 Nov 2023
Representative Image

Kolkata: Kolkata Metro railway services were partially hampered after a body was found on the tracks between Tollygunge and Rabindra Sarobar stations on Wednesday, officials said.

A driver noticed the body at around 9.47 am, following which train services to and from Tollygunge to Kabi Subhas station were suspended, he said.

"We are trying to recover the body from the tracks as quickly as possible. We have informed the police. Hopefully, train services will be resumed soon," the official told PTI.

Metro train services, however, were running from Dakhineswar to Maidan stations, he said.

