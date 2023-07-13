Metro trains crossing Yamuna bridges with restricted speed due to rising Yamuna water level: DMRC

New Delhi: Delhi Metro trains are crossing the four Yamuna bridges with a restricted speed of 30 kmph as a precautionary measure due to rising water level of the Yamuna, the DMRC said on Thursday.

The swollen river has crossed the danger mark, breaching the all-time record of 1978, flooding low-lying areas near the banks.

At 10 am on Thursday, the water level in Yamuna was at 208.53 metres.

"Due to rising water levels of the Yamuna, trains are passing through all the four Metro bridges on the river with a restricted speed of 30 kmph as a precautionary measure. Normal services on all corridors," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted. Due to rising water levels of the Yamuna, trains are passing through all the four Metro bridges on the river with a restricted speed of 30 kmph as a precautionary measure. Normal services on all corridors. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) July 13, 2023

DMRC officials on Wednesday told PTI that they were "closely monitoring" the metro bridges over the Yamuna amid rising water level of the river.

Meanwhile, entry and exit of passengers at the Yamuna Bank Metro Station on the Blue Line has been temporarily closed due to the rising water levels of the Yamuna river, officials said on Thursday.

The Delhi Metro authorities also said that the approach road leading to the Yamuna Bank station is currently inaccessible.