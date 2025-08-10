Metro trial run in Thane likely in September and operations by December: Shinde

Thane, Aug 10 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said efforts were underway to conduct the trial run of the much-awaited Metro service in Thane next month, and its full-fledged operations are likely to begin by December this year.

Once the project is completed, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) would enjoy seamless Metro connectivity, with last-mile and end-to-end commute solutions, Shinde told reporters after inaugurating the Thane Varsha Marathon.

"Efforts are on to conduct the trial run of the Metro in Thane in September. After that, we are working on launching the actual services by December. The work is progressing on a war-footing," he said.

He also said the preliminary work on Thane's internal Metro network has begun. "This will be linked to the main Metro lines to provide integrated transport facilities," he added.

Referring to broader infrastructure plans, the deputy CM said the freeway extension from Mumbai to Thane would ease traffic congestion and divert services to the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) away from the city.

Mandate has been given to the collector, municipal chief and police commissioner to make Thane traffic congestion-free, he said.

"They are working towards it, and soon Thane city will be free from traffic jams," Shinde asserted.

Highlighting the recent development works in Thane, Shinde mentioned the rejuvenation of Jogila Lake, which had been encroached upon by nearly 250 huts.

"We have relocated the people who encroached the area and freed the lake. This is perhaps the first such project in the country where a lake has been completely restored and encroachments removed," he said.

On the Thane Varsha Marathon, organised by the Thane Municipal Corporation in collaboration with several sports organisations after a long gap, Shinde said more than 25,000 participants joined the run, underscoring the city's enthusiasm for community events.

He also praised the patriotism of wrestler-turned-politician and Shiv Sena leader Chandrahar Patil as well as his team from Kolhapur, who have gone to the border areas of Jammu and Kashmir to donate blood for soldiers. "Their effort reflects true love for the nation," he remarked. PTI COR GK