Metro trials on 2B section in Mumbai on Wednesday

Mumbai, Apr 15 (PTI) Operational trials on a portion of Metro Line 2B in Mumbai will commence from Wednesday, a Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) official said.

The trials will cover an approximately 5.5 km-long section between the Mandale car shed and the Diamond Garden section.

Speaking on the progression of work on this section, the official said the metro corporation finished civic works and electric fittings like the overhead wire, paving the way for the launch of trial runs.

"Trial runs on the approximately 5.5 km section between Mandale and Diamond Garden stations of Metro Line 2B will commence on Wednesday morning," said the official.

The trial route includes five stations, namely Mandale, Mankhurd, BSNL, Shivaji Chowk, and Diamond Garden.

The 23.64 km-long under-construction Metro Line 2B, also called the Yellow Line, will connect DN Nagar in Andheri in the western suburb with Mandale near Mankhurd in the eastern suburb after completion.

Earlier, the 18.59-km-long Metro Line 2A, connecting Andheri and Dahisar (East), was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL) officials said the trial phase will involve a series of static and dynamic tests, including checks on braking and acceleration, signalling systems, telecommunications, operational systems, energy usage, and overall system integration.

After the preliminary trial, the Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO) will assess the Metro line, followed by technical and operational readiness inspection by an Independent Safety Assessor.

The Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety will then conduct a final inspection and certify the corridor fit for public use if everything is satisfactory, the officials said. PTI KK NSK