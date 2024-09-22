'Metroman' moves Kerala HC against proposed alignment of Thirunavaya-Thavanur bridge

Kochi, Sep 22 (PTI) 'Metroman' E Sreedharan, who contested as BJP candidate in Palakkad Assembly seat in 2021 polls, has moved the Kerala High Court against the proposed alignment of the Thirunavaya-Thavanur bridge across the Bharathapuzha in Malappuram district.

Sreedharan, in his petition filed on September 7, claimed that the proposed alignment would destroy the memorial of legendary freedom fighter K Kelappan, known as Kerala Gandhi, and compromise the sanctity of the Trinity temples along the Bharathapuzha river banks.

He also claimed that the Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala Limited and the state government ignored his alternative proposal, which was cost-effective.

The writ petition seeks a direction not to proceed with the "unscientific skew alignment for construction of bridge" and to follow the alternative alignment proposed by Sreedharan.

"The respondents are arbitrarily proceeding with the construction by destroying the sanctity of Holy Trinity temples and the historical monument (Smriti mandapam of Kelappan)," the petition said.