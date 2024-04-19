Metro's Blue Line services briefly hit as man walks on track

New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) Services on Delhi Metro's Blue Line were briefly hit Friday as a passenger walked on the track, officials said.

According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) official, the incident took place around 3.20 pm on Friday at the Tilak Nagar Metro Station.

The services were disrupted for about 10 minutes, the official said.

A senior police officer said the person has been identified aa s 64-year-old former property dealer. Preliminary investigation suggested he was upset due to some dispute with his wife, the officer said. PTI NIT ALK NIT TIR TIR