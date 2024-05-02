Metro's Green Line struck with delay

New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) Service was hit for a brief period on the Green Line of the Delhi Metro on Thursday, officials said.

"Green Line Update. Delay in services between Kirti Nagar/Inderlok and Brig. Hoshiar Singh. Normal service on all other lines," the DMRC posted on X.

Normal run was resumed on the line some time afterwards, the transporter said in another post later.

Green Park connects Kirti Nagar in west Delhi and Inderlok in north Delhi with Bahadurgarh in Haryana. PTI NIT NIT VN VN