Mewat gangster wanted in four states arrested in Delhi after brief exchange of fire

New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) A Mewat-based gangster, wanted across Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Kerala, was arrested in southeast Delhi's Okhla on Saturday following a brief exchange of fire, police said.

The accused, identified as Pappi alias Pappu (37), a resident of Sahsan village in Rajasthan, sustained a bullet injury in his right leg during the operation. A semi-automatic .32 bore pistol with four live cartridges and a stolen motorcycle were recovered from him, they said.

The police said Pappi, who has over 65 criminal cases registered against him including attempt to murder, robbery, kidnapping, snatching, firing on police, ATM thefts, auto-lifting and NDPS and Arms Act violations, had been expanding his gang from North India into the southern states.

"The arrest followed intelligence received on August 29 regarding Pappi's movement on a bike near Tuglakabad village to meet an associate. Acting on the tip, police laid a trap," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari said.

When signalled to stop, Pappi allegedly fired two rounds at the police, one of which hit Constable Virender Singh's bulletproof jacket. The officers returned fire, injuring Pappi.

A case under sections 221 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 132 (Offense of assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging their duty) and 109(1) (Attempt to murder) of the BNS and relevant provisions of the Arms Act has been registered at Govindpuri Police Station.

The police said further investigation is underway.

Pappi's criminal history includes multiple high-profile offences in Delhi NCR and other states, including attacks on police teams, ATM robberies and motorcycle thefts. His associates were previously involved in selling stolen bikes in Mewat.

The police said Pappi is considered extremely dangerous and was armed with sophisticated weapons, showing no hesitation in targeting law enforcement personnel during his crimes.