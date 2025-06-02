Mewati gang member involved in crimes across multiple states held for arms supply

New Delhi, Jun 2 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a member of the Mewati gang involved in a spate of ATM thefts, burglaries, robberies and illegal arms supply across multiple states, officials said on Monday.

The 29-year-old accused, Rahul Khan, is a resident of Nuh in Haryana and was apprehended in connection with a case registered under the Arms Act at the Crime Branch police station.

Police said Khan was also supplying illegal weapons to members of a gang, including Sabir and Munfed, who were arrested last month.

According to police, Khan has an extensive criminal background with involvement in at least 20 FIRs across Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan. His past charges include robbery, attempt to murder, dacoity and violations under the Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan Act.

"Khan was supplying arms to the gang members who were arrested in May with weapons," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Harsh Indora said.

The officer said during the investigation of the earlier case, it was revealed that the arms in their possession were supplied by Khan. Subsequently, a raid was conducted at his native village in Nuh but he had managed to flee.

Later, acting on a tip-off, the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) unit of the Haryana Police apprehended Khan, who was handed over to Delhi Police on a production warrant. Following interrogation, the court granted two-day police custody to enable the recovery of more weapons and identify sources of arms supply.

Based on Khan's disclosure, a raid was carried out near Chhawala Drain Bridge in Delhi, which led to the recovery of a country-made pistol with one live cartridge.

Further investigation is underway to trace the arms network and associates linked to Khan, the officials said. PTI BM BM KSS KSS