Mexican Ambassador Federico Salas seeks expansion of ISRO-AEM partnership to ALCE

Bengaluru, Nov 13 (PTI) Ambassador of Mexico to India, Federico Salas, has evinced interest in broadening the collaboration between ISRO and the Mexican space agency AEM, to include the Latin American and Caribbean Space Agency (ALCE).

Advertisment

During a meeting at ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru, ISRO Chairperson S Somanath welcomed the Ambassador’s proposal and suggested additional avenues for collaboration, including India’s potential support in building Earth observation satellites for Mexico.

According to a statement from ISRO, Salas conveyed his gratitude for India’s support in space technology applications, especially in areas such as forest fire monitoring and agricultural drought management.

He emphasized on the importance of exploring further opportunities in space cooperation as India and Mexico approach the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic relations in 2025.

Advertisment

Somanath highlighted the successful initiatives undertaken between ISRO and the Mexican Space Agency, such as the development of a mobile application for forest fire monitoring using satellite data and a four-day workshop conducted by ISRO officials in August 2024 on the use of space systems for forest fire management for Mexican officials.

He also mentioned potential industry-level collaborations between India and Mexico and the G20 satellite mission aimed at environmental and climate observation.

The Mexican Ambassador also congratulated India on its recent achievements in space, particularly the globally acclaimed Chandrayaan-3 mission, which successfully landed near the lunar south pole. ROH