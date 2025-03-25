MG university to hold All India inter-university soft baseball tournament in April

Kottayam(Kerala), Mar 25 (PTI) The Mahatma Gandhi University here will be hosting the All India Inter University Soft Baseball tournament in April this year.

In a letter issued by the MG university, inviting teams from other universities for the sporting event, it has said that the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), New Delhi, has entrusted it to host the tournament for the 2024-25.

The Congress, on Tuesday, claimed that this was made possible due to the intervention of Wayanad MP and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The party in a statement said that the State Soft Baseball Association had submitted a memorandum to the MP, stating that in the last academic year universities were unable to participate in the tournament due to delays in holding of the championship.

The association had said that due to the delays, many competitions were cancelled and if a similar situation arose this year, many of the players would not get grace marks, would face difficulties in getting admission for further studies and would not be able to get cash awards and scholarships, the statement said.

Subsequently, Priyanka took the matter to the attention of Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya who in-turn took steps to revise the Inter-University Sports Calendar and the tournament is scheduled to be held from April 25 to 29, it said.