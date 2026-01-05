MGIRI's solar-powered battery chargers successfully used in Op Sindoor: Karandlaje

Wardha, Jan 5 (PTI) The Bhubaneswar-based Central Tool and Training Centre under the MSME ministry supplied all the materials in ISRO's Chandrayaan project, while solar powered battery chargers used by the armed forces in Operation Sindoor were provided by Mahatma Gandhi Institute for Rural Industrialization (MGIRI), Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje said on Monday.

Hailing the 'atmanirbharta' (self-reliance) drive that has been the catalyst for such developments, the Union Minister of State for MSME and Labour and Employment expressed confidence that MGIRI would emerge as a source of inspiration for future generations.

Karandlaje was addressing a gathering after reviewing ongoing activities and new projects of MGIRI, Wardha, a national autonomous institution under the MSME Ministry, which aims to strengthen the Gandhian concept of village industries through science and technology.

"The MSME ministry's Tool Centre in Bhubaneswar supplied entire materials for Chandrayaan (moon mission) project of the Indian Space Research Organisation. The MGIRI provided solar powered battery chargers to the Army. These were successfully used during Operation Sindoor," she said.

"MGIRI is playing a significant role in empowering village industries through science and technology and in generating employment opportunities across the country. It is translating Mahatma Gandhi's vision of a self-reliant India based on village industries into reality," Karandlaje said.

Thousands of artisans, women, farmers, youth, Khadi institutions, and gaushalas are benefiting from technologies developed by MGIRI, she said, while asserting that its technological support to the armed forces, by supplying solar powered battery chargers, was a matter of pride.

On the occasion, she laid the foundation stone of 'Vishwakarma Bhavan and Gandhi Heritage Path' at MGIRI.

"The project includes the restoration of three major Gandhi-linked heritage structures located within the campus, Gandhi Smriti Bhavan, Kasturba Kitchen, and Wardha Haat and marks the beginning of a comprehensive heritage development initiative," a release said.

Recalling the establishment of All India Village Industries Association (AIVIA) by Gandhiji, she said the Mahatma actively engaged in research, training, production, and promotion of village industries.

"Under the newly launched project, Gandhiji's residence will be developed into a museum and prayer hall. The project includes structural repairs, digitization of historical documents and collections, and the establishment of interactive exhibitions showcasing Gandhian philosophy using augmented and virtual reality (AR-VR) technologies," she said.

A dedicated meditation centre is also proposed, while the Kasturba Kitchen, where food was once prepared for ashram residents and visitors, will be restored while preserving its original form, the Union minister said.

The historic Wardha Haat, inaugurated by Mahatma Gandhi in 1936, will be restored and developed into the Vishwakarma Bhavan (Artisan Complex), which will provide skill upgradation and training facilities for artisans from across the country, the release said.

A Gandhi Heritage Path will be developed connecting the Gandhi Museum to Wardha Haat, featuring statues of artisans representing the traditional twelve Balutedar communities, including carpenters, blacksmiths, potters, masons, and weavers, it added.

The project aims to ensure emotional and social connectivity between the public and these heritage sites, transforming them into vibrant cultural and educational spaces, the release said.

"Efforts will be made to have the completed project inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Karandlaje said. PTI COR CLS BNM