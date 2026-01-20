MGNREGA: Denied permission to meet Odisha governor, Cong leaders unhappy

Bhubaneswar, Jan 20 (PTI) Odisha Congress leaders on Tuesday expressed displeasure after they were denied permission to meet Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati to submit a memorandum seeking restoration of the MGNREGA, which the Centre recently replaced with the VB-G RAM G.

The party claimed that a security officer at the Lok Bhavan asked the leaders to submit the memorandum at the reception, calling it “highly unfortunate”.

Addressing a press conference, senior Congress leader Sudarshan Das said that the party had sought time from the governor’s secretariat a week ago for allowing a delegation to meet Kambhampati for submission of a memorandum along with letters collected during a signature campaign against the VB-G RAM G.

The appointment was sought under the Rajiv Gandhi Panchayati Raj Sangathan (RGPRS), a wing of the Congress dedicated to empowering local self-governments.

“However, we are denied the opportunity to meet the governor on January 19, the day when RGPRS conducted ‘satyagraha’ here. One security officer asked us to submit the memorandum at the reception, which is highly unfortunate,” Das said.

If the governor was busy with some other important work, his secretary or some senior officer of his secretariat could hear what the opposition party has to say, the Congress leader said.

The RGPRS had passed a resolution condemning such behavior from the highest office of the state, he said, adding, "We have now decided to submit the memorandum to the President.” Several members from the RGPRS, led by national chairman Sunil Panwar, staged a 'satyagraha' here on Monday, demanding the withdrawal of the Viksit Bharat- Guarantee for Rozgar Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Act.

The Congress launched 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram', a 45-day nationwide campaign against the repeal of the MGNREGA on January 10.