MGNREGA dilution an attack on Dalits, rural poor and federalism: Bajwa

Chandigarh, Dec 19 (PTI) Leader of the Opposition in Punjab Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa on Friday said, with the VB-G RAM G Bill, Centre will have "another tool" to discriminate against Opposition-ruled states by cutting funds arbitrarily.

He criticised the BJP-led Union government over the Bill -- aiming to replace the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) -- calling the decision "ideologically driven".

Bajwa said the move was aimed at weakening the statutory right to work embedded in MGNREGA and dismantling one of the most important social security schemes in the country.

He termed it an attack on the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi.

The LoP opposed the proposal to change the funding structure with the new scheme -- from 100 per cent central assistance to 60:40 cost-sharing between the Centre and the states -- saying it would put an additional financial burden on the already-stressed states.

"This will give the Centre another tool to discriminate against the Opposition-ruled states by cutting funds arbitrarily. It undermines cooperative federalism and threatens a crucial employment support system for rural India," Bajwa said.

Highlighting Punjab's financial situation, the Congress leader said the Centre has repeatedly squeezed Opposition-ruled states by withholding the rural development fund and delaying GST compensation.

Imposing extra financial responsibility would further weaken state finances, the LoP said.

According to Bajwa, the policy shift would hit Dalits, landless labourers and marginalised rural workers the hardest.

"This is not a reform but an attack on social justice," he added.

He said MGNREGA, enacted by the Congress-led UPA government under former prime minister Manmohan Singh, had gained global recognition for providing a rights-based framework to address rural unemployment. PTI VSD PRK PRK