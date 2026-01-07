MGNREGA lacked focus, VB-G RAM G scheme more structured, claims Nagaland BJP

Dimapur, Jan 7 (PTI) The Nagaland BJP on Wednesday claimed that the MGNREGA was scattered and lacked a clear focus, while the Vikshit Bharat Guaranteed for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) or VB-G RAM G, is more structured than the earlier scheme.

The VB-G RAM G recently replaced the MGNREGA enacted by the Congress-led UPA government in 2005.

Nagaland BJP general secretary Sunep C Jamir said rural areas have changed drastically since 2005, with poverty levels dropping significantly and more people gaining access to digital services and bank accounts.

Since a majority of Indians live in villages, uplifting rural areas is essential to achieving the goal of a developed India, he said.

The VB-G RAM G is a key pillar of the ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ vision to build a more developed, equitable, and prosperous India, the BJP leader told reporters here.

Jamir claimed that the MGNREGA was scattered and lacked a clear focus, while the new scheme is more structured and focused on four key areas—water security, rural infrastructure, livelihood support and climate resilience.

The new scheme aims to create wealth in rural areas rather than merely providing jobs, he said.

Jamir said that funding for the scheme in Nagaland will be shared between the Centre and the state in a 90:10 ratio, with the state government bearing responsibility for any additional costs or delays.

He also highlighted that the new scheme will introduce biometric verification to address systemic issues, along with AI-based monitoring and GPS tracking to monitor assets created under the programme. PTI CORR NBS NN