MGNREGA norms relaxed in Himachal due to rain fury, man-days raised from 100 to 150

Shimla, Sep19 (PTI) In the wake of rain-related disasters in several parts of Himachal Pradesh, the norms under the Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) have been relaxed in the state, increasing the number of annual man-days from 100 to 150, officials said on Friday.

The revised guidelines will be specially applicable in areas where disasters wreaked havoc.

“The Himachal Pradesh government has declared the entire state as calamity hit and as such it was natural that the demand under MGNREGA would be more. Keeping this in view, the Union Ministry of Agriculture, Farmers' Welfare and Rural Development has recommended an additional 50 days under MGNREGA, which has been approved,” an official release said.

The additional man-days would be generated with the consent of the state and the Central government and the work would start with the budget available for the projects already approved where additional labour would be engaged, wherever required, the release said.

Since the onset of monsoon on June 20 till date, the state has suffered losses to the tune of Rs 4,754 crore while 427 people have died in rain-related incidents and road accidents in Himachal Pradesh.