MGNREGA systematically weakened, rights of rural poor snatched: Dotasra

Jaipur, Jan 9 (PTI) Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra on Friday accused the BJP-led central government of scrapping the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, saying that the scheme had ensured a dignified livelihood to rural poor, but it has been systematically weakened.

Addressing a meeting of Panchayati Raj representatives here, Dotasra said MGNREGA had given people in villages the right to live with self-respect by providing guaranteed employment and helping them support their families without depending on moneylenders.

"The BJP government at the Centre has snatched this right from the poor," he alleged.

He claimed the Centre had imposed a new law without consulting the states.

"Earlier, anyone who applied under MGNREGA was entitled to work. Now the Centre will decide where work will be given, in which district and in which area. This will ensure work only in constituencies represented by BJP leaders, while others will be denied employment," Dotasra alleged.

He said that failure to resist the changes would result in the complete loss of employment rights for the rural poor.

"If we do not fight to save MGNREGA now, villages represented by Congress leaders will be denied work under the new framework," he said.

Recalling his own political journey, Dotasra said he rose through Panchayati Raj institutions to become an MLA, minister and PCC chief. He asserted that the Congress has always worked to strengthen Panchayati Raj institutions and has ensured representation of their elected members within the party organisation.

Dotasra also criticised the state government for delaying Panchayati Raj elections and alleged it has harmed the state's interests.

The meeting was attended by Congress Zila Pramukhs and Zila Parishad members from across Rajasthan.

Congress MP Murari Lal Meena and former minister and MLA Ashok Chandna were also present in the meeting. PTI SDA APL APL