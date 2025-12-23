MGNREGA workers to get wages within 7 days, UP govt tells Assembly

Lucknow, Dec 23 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday said that the wages of MGNREGA workers will now be paid within seven days instead of 15 and the guaranteed number of work days will be increased from 100 to 125.

Replying during the Question Hour in the state Assembly, Minister of State for Rural Development Vijay Lakshmi Gautam said the daily wage under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) in Uttar Pradesh has been fixed at Rs 252 as per a notification issued by the central government.

She said that since the determination of wage rates is done by the Centre, any increase in wages is not expected from the state government.

Responding to a question by Samajwadi Party member Anil Pradhan, Gautam said MGNREGA workers in the state are being paid wages at the rate of Rs 252 per day as fixed by the Centre for Uttar Pradesh.

On Pradhan’s demand to raise the minimum daily wage to Rs 700 in view of rising inflation and to increase the annual employment guarantee to 300 days, the minister said both wage fixation and the maximum number of work days fall under the purview of the central government.

During a supplementary question, Pradhan said the MGNREGA scheme helps economically weaker sections become self-reliant and alleged that the Centre has changed its guidelines, under which it earlier bore the full payment.

He also alleged that around Rs 200 crore in wages was pending for workers in Uttar Pradesh and questioned how labourers could manage their livelihoods amid rising prices. He further asked why payments were allegedly delayed despite the government’s claims of technological advancement.

In her reply, Gautam said the state government has ensured that payments will now be made within seven days instead of 15.

Referring to the renaming of the scheme, the minister, without naming the Congress, said that before 2009 it was known as NREGA and the name was changed to include Mahatma Gandhi later. PTI ABN ABN MNK MNK