MGNREGS person-days between May to Aug down compared to last year

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) The number of person-days of employment generated under the MGNREGS between May to August this year has come down to 112.29 crore person-days, around 30 person-days less than the year before, the government informed the Lok Sabha.

In the same period in 2023-24, 142.87 person-days were generated under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), Minister of State for Rural Development Kamlesh Paswan said on Tuesday.

Person-days refers to the total number of days of work generated for individuals under MGNREGS. It is calculated by multiplying the number of people working on a given day by the number of days they worked.

The MoS said MGNREGS is a demand driven wage employment scheme, which provides livelihood security for rural households, when no better employment opportunity is available.

He also said the difference between work availed with the work demanded is on due to lack of utilisation of such work by workers, owing to availability of better employment opportunities elsewhere, illness or any other factor.

In the financial year 2021-22, 99.55 per cent of the eligible rural households were offered employment against demand, he said.

"Similarly, during the current FY 2025-26 (as on 31.07.2025), 99.79 per cent of the eligible rural households have been offered employment against demand," the minister said.

He added that during the current financial year, 95.95 per cent attendance has been marked through National Mobile Monitoring System (NMMS) under the Scheme.