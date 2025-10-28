MGNREGS success in Meghalaya attributed to better execution, says CM Conrad Sangma

Pynursla (Meghalaya), Oct 28 (PTI) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Tuesday said the state's MGNREGS utilisation has increased from less than Rs 500 crore in 2018 to nearly Rs 2,000 crore, while the number of houses sanctioned under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana has risen from around 5,000 to 1.5 lakh annually.

He attributed this progress not to the introduction of new schemes, but to improved execution and governance.

"These achievements were not because of new schemes, but because we implemented things differently," Sangma said after inaugurating the newly constructed Mini Secretariat and Circuit House here today.

The chief minister said the two landmark projects represent the government's vision for decentralised and efficient governance.

"The Mini Secretariat and Circuit House at Pynursla symbolise our commitment to balanced development and bringing administration closer to the people," he said.

Explaining the concept behind the Mini Secretariat, Sangma said it would serve as a one-stop centre where all sub-divisional departments function under one roof.

"Our goal is that people should not have to go from one office to another. They should be able to submit documents locally and collect them within a week or ten days," he added.

Reflecting on his government's broader developmental vision, Sangma said improving administrative infrastructure has been a priority since the formation of the MDA government in 2018.

He said that while the schemes themselves may not change, the objective has been to ensure that existing programmes reach the people more efficiently and effectively.

The chief minister noted that before this initiative, most of the 46 block offices across Meghalaya lacked proper facilities, with many operating from temporary or dilapidated structures.

"You'll be surprised to know that some block offices were functioning from just two rooms, with four to five different departments sharing the same space. So we decided that every block must have a proper office, something that had not been done for 30 or 40 years," he said.

Sangma announced that all 56 blocks in the state now have sanctioned funds for permanent office complexes following a uniform design model.

He informed that these blocks are either inaugurated, under construction, or in the process of being tendered, and that within a year or two, every block will have its own permanent office.

Highlighting the government's wider infrastructure investments, the chief minister said that over Rs 150 crore has been spent on administrative buildings alone.

He added that additional funding has been provided under the Police Infrastructure Renovation Fund (PIRF) to enable district Superintendents of Police to directly undertake repairs and upgrades of police stations.

Sangma also said that nearly Rs 500 crore has been spent on the renovation and construction of school buildings across the state, covering lower primary, upper primary, secondary, and higher secondary institutions.

"We are ensuring that not just administration, but also our government schools have proper facilities. Now we are also working on improving aided and SSA schools," he added.

He further mentioned that significant funds have also been sanctioned for health infrastructure, including PHCs, sub-centres, and new DC and SDO offices in areas that have lacked proper facilities for decades.

"We are very clear that if we desire to give good service to the people at the grassroots level, it has to come with proper structures to serve them. And it is with that mindset and vision that this block today has materialised," he said.

The chief minister thanked the local community, particularly the Raid Shabong, for donating land for the project, calling it a gesture that "will be remembered in history as a gift to your people." He also lauded Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong for his leadership and commitment in ensuring the project's completion, praising the quality and finishing of the work.

Meanwhile, Tynsong, also local MLA, expressed gratitude to the chief minister for prioritizing Pynursla's development and said the project "will go deep down into the history of the civil sub-division." PTI JOP MNB