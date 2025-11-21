MGNREGS workers from Haryana stage protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) Scores of MGNREGS workers from Haryana on Friday staged a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, claiming they were unable to get employment under the flagship rural livelihood scheme and that several works have been removed from the list of permissible works under the scheme.

The workers said they have not been able to get any work under MGNREGS for the last 4-5 months.

Kishan Kumar, from Tohana in Fatehabad district of Haryana, claimed that local officials told them that an order had come from the Centre, altering the list of permissible works.

"We have not been able to get any work for the last five months. Officials say they have received orders from the centre, and certain works have been stopped," Kishan told PTI.

Activist Dheeraj Gabha alleged that works referred to as "kachche kaam", which require unskilled workers, like water conservation, irrigation, pond renovation, drought-proofing, rural connectivity, and land development, have been taken out of the list of permissible works.

"We have held protests in every district. The local officials say it is the centre's decision, so we have come to Delhi," he said.

The activist said they would also hold meetings with union ministers over the issues, and warned of a larger protest if the government does not take any action. "If this issue is not resolved, one lakh MGNREGS workers will stage a protest in Delhi during the Budget session next year," he said.

Gabha also said that many women who have taken loans from self-help groups are reeling under the pressure of repaying them, and demanded a loan waiver.

In a joint statement, Rashtriya Mazdoor Kisan Manch, Krantikari Manrega Mazdoor Union, Manrega Mazdoor Ekta Manch and Manrega Mate Mazdoor Union raised concerns over issues regarding MGNREGS workers and demanded withdrawal of the order limiting permissible works, and restoration of the works that were there earlier.

They also demanded wage protection for workers denied employment, a transparent work-demand system, and the time-bound redressal of grievances, among other things. PTI AO MPL MPL