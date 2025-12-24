MGR was 'golden chapter' of TN’s political history: Palaniswami

Chennai, Dec 24 (PTI) AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday paid rich tributes to late Chief Minister and party founder M G Ramachandran, calling him the "golden chapter of Tamil Nadu's political history", who "took the poor's suffering as his own." Hailing MGR, as he was popularly known, on the matinee idol-turned-leader's 38th death anniversary, the AIADMK chief described him as an "unparalleled former chief minister who sculpted the history" of TN's social justice, education and healthcare.

Palaniswami, who paid floral tributes at MGR's memorial at the Marina Beach, pledged to end the "evil force DMK's" rule, apparently referring to the 2026 Assembly polls.

MGR died on December 24, 1987, at the age of 71 after prolonged illness. MGR, who ruled as Chief Minister from 1977-1987, earned the title 'Puratchi Thalaivar' (revolutionary leader)through populist measures like mid-day meals.

"When Perarignar Anna's (Dravidian stalwart CN Annadurai) path was lost and attempts were made to turn Tamil Nadu into a family fiefdom, our party's founder leader established @AIADMKOfficial as the Anna-following great movement that stands guarding the glories of democracy. Then, now, and forever #Our_Teacher_MGR ," wrote the state Leader of Opposition.

He said the party, standing "bearing the great fame and historical achievements of Puratchi Thalaivar," must fulfil MGR's vision to "protect the people, and reclaim Tamil Nadu," vowing with public support to "write the final chapter" to the DMK regime.

AIADMK cadres across Tamil Nadu organised prayers, blood donation camps and statue garlanding, recalling MGR's blend of cinematic charisma and welfare governance that shaped Dravidian politics.

Functionaries pledged loyalty to his democratic ideals amid ongoing commemorations, coinciding with rational leader EV Ramasamy 'Periyar's' death anniversary. PTI JR JR SA