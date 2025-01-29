MH-AJIT-PANKAJA-MEETING

Pankaja meets Ajit Pawar over issues faced by district co-op banks Mumbai, Jan 29 (PTI) Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Pankaja Munde on Wednesday met Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar here to discuss the issues faced by the Beed and Nashik district cooperative banks.

The meeting took place amid the pressure mounting on the BJP-led Maharashtra government for the resignation of minister and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde, who is Pankaja's cousin, over the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh in Beed last month.

Talking to reporters after the meeting that took place at the Mantralaya, the state secretariat, Pankaja, who is Environment and Climate Change Minister, expressed confidence that deputy CM Ajit Pawar would resolve the issues faced by the banks.

In a post of X, Pawar said he took a review of the functioning of both the banks from ministers, elected representatives and concerned officials.

The meeting deliberated on the financial position and working methods of both the banks, he said, adding that a detailed discussion was held regarding concrete steps to be taken to resolve the problems.

Massajog village sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh was killed on December 9 after he tried to stop an extortion bid on a energy firm in Beed district. Seven persons have been arrested in connection with the case, while one person is absconding.

Dhanajay Munde's close aide Walmik Karad has been arrested in the extortion case linked to the murder. Munde, 49, who belongs to the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, is now the Food and Civil Supplies minister. PTI MR NP