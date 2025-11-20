MH-LEOPARD-SIGHTING

Leopard spotted on hilly stretch of highway in Beed; second sighting in month triggers panic Beed, Nov 20 (PTI) The sighting of a leopard on the same stretch of a highway in Maharashtra's Beed district for the second time in a little over a month has triggered panic among local citizens, who demand that the feline be captured immediately.

A video of the leopard walking in the Kanifnath ghat or mountain pass section in Ashti taluka of the Beed-Ahilyanagar state highway in the wee hours of Thursday was shot by a motorist. It soon went viral on social media.

A similar video was captured by a motorist at the same spot on October 15.

Farmers in the area have reported incidents of goats, calves and dogs being killed by leopards.

Local citizens said the movement of leopards on highways poses a risk to commuters.

Social worker Parameshwar Ghodke criticised the forest department for failing to curb the growing leopard menace.

"The department only conducts a 'panchnama' (site inspection) and pays compensation after livestock is killed. Instead of merely providing money, they should capture the leopard. Today, animals are being killed, but tomorrow if a human being is killed, what use will your assistance be?" he asked.

When contacted, Range Forest Officer Amol Munde said that the sighting of a leopard in the hilly and forest area is a common phenomenon.

He said people should not panic and they should take precautionary measures.

The population of leopards has grown in Ashti forest range, and these big cats are now moving beyond fields or human settlements, and venturing on highways, he said. PTI COR NP