MH-TRIBUNAL-COMPENSATION

Tribunal awards Rs 17 lakh compensation to girl who was severely injured in road accident in 2018 Thane, Mar 7 (PTI) The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal in Maharashtra's Thane has awarded a compensation of Rs 17 lakh to a girl, who had suffered severe injuries following a road accident in 2018 when she was riding pillion on her father's two-wheeler.

The victim was a student of HSC (Class 12) and 18-years-old when the accident took place, which resulted her losing a finger posing difficulties for her to perform day-to-day activities, the tribunal was told.

In the order passed on February 15, tribunal chairman and district judge S B Agrawal directed the owner of the offending truck and the insurer to pay the compensation to her along with interest at 7.50 per cent per annum from the date of the filing of the claim.

The insurance company, HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company Ltd, contested the claim on various grounds, while the owner of the truck did not appear for the tribunal hearing, and the matter was decided ex parte against him.

The victim, Sayyad Sosun Hakima Sayyad Mohammed Ali, a resident of Kausa in Thane's Mumbra area, told the tribunal in her petition that around 7 pm on November 24, 2018, when she was riding pillion on a two-wheeler that her father was driving, the truck rammed their vehicle from behind, due to which she fell down and sustained severe injuries.

The truck was being driven in a rash and negligent manner and the driver failed to apply brakes, which resulted in the accident. The victim said she sustained grievous injuries and was admitted to J J Hospital in Mumbai for 83 days. One of her right hand fingers was amputated and her groin flap surgery was performed, the tribunal was told.

She said she was Class 12 student when the accident occurred, due to which she could not attend college subsequently. She said she was unable to perform her daily activities effectively. As she requires further medical expenses and will have to hire an attendant, she demanded a compensation of Rs 56.26 lakh.

After a thorough examination of the evidence and testimonies, the tribunal ruled in Hakima's favour and awarded Rs 17,03,330 compensation to her for her medical expenses, future loss of income, pain and suffering, and other associated costs. PTI COR NP