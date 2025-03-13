MHA advisor confirmed roadmap for peace in Manipur prepared, claims Meitei body

Imphal, Mar 13 (PTI) A civil society organisation of Meiteis on Thursday claimed that MHA Advisor for North East A K Mishra has told them that the Centre has prepared a roadmap for peace in ethnic strife-hit Manipur.

Federation of Civil Society (FOCS) Spokesperson Ngangbam Chamchan Singh told reporters here on Thursday that Mishra told them on Wednesday that the first phase of the roadmap for peace in Manipur has already been implemented.

Singh said, "A FOCS delegation met the MHA Advisor and other officials at the Old Secretariat (in Imphal) on Wednesday following an invitation during which Mishra informed them that the Centre has prepared a roadmap to end the ongoing conflict in the state and it will be implemented in phases." The FOCS spokesperson said, "Mishra informed us that the roadmap includes surrender of weapons, reopening of roads, and curbing activities of armed groups. In connection with this, on February 20, the governor had called for the surrender of all arms. Movement of all people on all roads of the state without any hindrances. These are part of the initial phase of the roadmap as per Mishra." Regarding the suspension of operations (SOO) pact between the Centre and Kuki armed groups, Ngangbam said, "Mishra said while the agreement has lapsed it has not been abrogated. However, the agreement will be remodified and revised in due course." The FOCS spokesperson said "We presented five points to them which include free movement of all people in the state without any hindrance. We also urged them to allow the rehabilitation of all internally displaced persons to their native places without any fear, initiate steps to stop gun attacks on villagers by armed groups, to take steps to make a detailed study of the demography of Manipur and initiate dialogue." More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

The Centre had imposed President's rule in Manipur on February 13 after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned. The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation. PTI COR RG