MHA appoints 4 new NDMC members; Kuljeet Chahal named Vice Chairman

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) The Union Home Ministry on Tuesday appointed four new non-official members to the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), with Kuljeet Chahal named as the Vice Chairman.

Anil Valmiki, Sarita Tomar, and Dinesh Pratap Singh will join the NDMC as non-official members, according to a gazette notification.

Chahal, who served as a non-official member until September, will replace Satish Upadhyay in the Vice Chairman role. He is also the national convenor of the BJP's NaMo app.

The NDMC, responsible for managing New Delhi's civic affairs, is composed of a chairman, official members, non-official members, and elected representatives.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) appoints these individuals, each serving a five-year term.

The MHA recently appointed senior IAS officer Keshav Chandra as the Chairman of the NDMC.

The elected members of the council are New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj, former Delhi chief minister, New Delhi MLA Arvind Kejriwal, and Delhi Cantonment MLA Virendra Singh Kadian.

Four of the five official members of the civic body were appointed last month.

They were MHA Additional Secretary (UT) Ashutosh Agnihotri, MoHUA Additional Secretary (D) Surendra Kumar Bagde, MoHUA Joint Secretary (L&E) Ravi Kumar Arora, and Delhi Government Secretary (Finance) Niharika Rai. PTI MHS VN VN