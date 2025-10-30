MHA appoints special public prosecutor for Pahalgam terror attack trial

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has appointed a special public prosecutor for the trial of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is expected to file a chargesheet in the matter soon.

Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) carried out the attack that left 26 people, mostly tourists, dead at Baisaran valley, near Pahalgam, in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The central government hereby appoints Mr Shri Singh, advocate, as Special Public Prosecutor for conducting trial and other matters related to NIA case No. RC-02/2025/NIA/JMU, on behalf of the NIA, before the NIA special court, Jammu and High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh for a period of three years from the date of publication of this notification or till the completion of trial of the said case, whichever is earlier," according to a notification issued by the MHA.

A Jammu court had, on September 18, given a 45-day extension to the NIA to complete its probe into the Pahalgam attack. The extension expires this week and it is expected that the agency will file its chargesheet now.

Home Minister Amit Shah had confirmed in Parliament on July 29 that the terrorists were from Pakistan and belonged to the LeT.

The NIA has questioned more than 1,000 people, including tourists, mule and pony owners, photographers, employees and shop workers.

Following the Pahalgam attack, Indian armed forces carried out Operation Sindoor on May 7 by bombing terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in pre-dawn strikes, besides military infrastructure in the neighbouring country.