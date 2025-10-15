MHA approves 26 new infrastructure projects worth Rs 653 crore for Delhi Police

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) The Ministry of Home Affairs has approved 26 new infrastructure projects worth Rs 653.46 crore for the Delhi Police to strengthen policing facilities in the national capital, officials said on Wednesday.

The projects include the construction of 18 police station buildings, seven police posts, one women's hostel and 180 staff quarters, they said.

All the projects will be executed by the Central Public Works Department (CPWD), they said.

The initiative aims to provide modern, well-equipped and gender-sensitive facilities to improve the working and living conditions of police personnel, thereby enhancing overall policing efficiency and contributing to a safer environment in the city, official said. PTI SSJ RHL