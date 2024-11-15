MHA approves first all-women battalion in CISF enhancing participation in central forces

Chandigarh: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has approved the establishment of the first all-women battalion of CISF, aimed at enhancing women's role in the central forces.

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has been a preferred choice for women who wish to serve the nation, constituting over seven per cent of the force at present.

The addition of a "Mahila Battalion" would encourage more aspiring young women across the country to join the force and serve the nation, a CISF official said on Friday. It will give a new identity to women in CISF.

The CISF headquarters has started preparations for the early recruitment, training and selection of locations for the headquarters of the new Battalion.

The training is being specially designed to create an elite Battalion capable of performing multifarious roles as commanders in VIP security and also security of airports and Delhi Metro Rail duties.

The proposal for the creation of all-women battalions in the Force was initiated in pursuance of the direction of the Union Home Minister on the occasion of the 53rd CISF Day function.