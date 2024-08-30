MHA asks people to refrain from responding to fraudulent communications using names of its officials

New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) The Union home ministry has asked people to refrain from responding to fraudulent emails and communications using the names of MHA officials that are being circulated seeking payments for getting FCRA services.

The ministry has said any service under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010 (FCRA, 2010), such as registration, renewal, prior permission, change of details compounding, revision etc. may be availed by making the application only through the online FCRA portal.

"The payment, if required, for such application or for availing any FCRA service is also to be made only on online FCRA portal through online payment gateway," it said.

The ministry said there have been instances where fraudulent emails and communications containing fake logos, fake official email addresses, fake documents using names of officials of FCRA Division, Ministry of Home Affairs asking individuals, associations and NGOs to make payment for getting FCRA services are being circulated.

"It is informed to the general public that such fake emails/letters requesting personal information or payments should not be responded to," it said.

The ministry asked people to seek the assistance of FCRA support team and help desk regarding any problems, issues and queries by visiting the website https://helpdesk.fcraonline.gov.in or by sending email at support-fcra@gov.in or through phone No. 011-23077504 and 23077505. PTI ABS ZMN