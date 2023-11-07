MHA blames Bengal for delay in acquisition of land for 7 Integrated Check Posts

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) The Ministry of Home Affairs has said the West Bengal government is yet to start the process of the acquisition of land for seven Integrated Check Posts (ICPs), which make cross-border movement of goods and passengers smooth, to be set up along the borders with Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan.

According to the annual report of the MHA for 2022-23, a total of 14 locations along India's borders with Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan have been identified by the central government for setting up the ICPs.

The ICPs are also expected to further improve the security along the international borders as well as improve bilateral trade and relations with the neighbouring countries.

The identified locations are Rupaidiha, Sonauli (both in Uttar Pradesh), Banbasa (Uttarakhand), Bhithamore (Bihar) and Panitanki (West Bengal) along the border with Nepal and Jaigaon in West Bengal along the border with Bhutan.

Other proposed ICPs are located along the border with Bangladesh. They are Dawki in Meghalaya, Kawrpuichhuah in Mizoram, Sabroom in Tripura, Fulbari, Mahadipur, Ghojadanga, Hili and Changrabandha (all in West Bengal).

The ICPs are operated by the Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI), an organisation under administrative jurisdiction of the MHA.

"The Detailed Project Report for 7 ICPs in West Bengal have been prepared and submitted to the state government on February 7, 2022. Locations have been identified for all ICPs. The state government has yet not initiated land acquisition for these locations. The LPAI is coordinating regularly with state government authorities for expediting land acquisition," the report noted.

Dawki, Sonauli, Kawrpuichhuah and Sabroom are under the stage of development.

Officials said 93 per cent construction work has been completed at ICP Rupaidiha, 106.54 acre land has been transferred to the LPAI by the state government for the construction of the ICP Sonauli and 87.5 per cent construction work has been completed at ICP Dawki.

For the ICP Banbasa, the location has been finalised on India and Nepal side and it is proposed to be operationalised by 2026.

For the development of ICP at Bhitamore, the cost of the land amounting to Rs 97.81 crore has been paid to the state government. The total area identified for setting up the ICP is 26.42 acre.

In case of ICP Kawrpuichhuah, the state government has transferred the leased land of 21.50 acres in favour of the LPAI. In addition, the state government has been requested to identify and transfer of additional 30-40 acres of land adjoining the existing available land, the report noted. PTI ACB ACB CK CK