MHA carries out 'swachhta' campaigns at various sites across India

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday said it has conducted over 2,400 'Swachhta' campaigns at various sites across the country and freed 79,774 sq ft of space in its offices and that of the Central Armed Police Forces.

As part of efforts to minimise pendency, it has also disposed 493 references from MPs, 104 from state governments and 30 others from Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in the last 10 months, an official release said.

The MHA and its organisations have actively been conducting special campaign for reducing pending matters on a monthly basis from November 2024 to August 2025.

The key achievements during the period include 2,405 'Swachhta' campaigns conducted at various sites by the ministry, including those at field/outstation offices, disposal of 493 references from MPs, two proposals from Cabinet, 104 references from state governments and 30 references from PMO, the release said.

A total of 40,880 Public Grievances (PG) and 1,864 PG appeals received during November 2024 to August 2025 have been disposed of by the MHA.

To facilitate smooth data collation and ensure accuracy, the MHA has been utilising an intra-ministry portal wherein all the divisions within the ministry as well as the UTs and Delhi Police upload data related to the campaign.

For the ongoing special campaign 5.0, the MHA is actively taking up special campaign with focus on sustainable and environment-friendly work places along with disposal of pending references from MPs, references from state governments, Parliament assurances, inter-ministerial consultations, public grievances and appeals and improved record management, it said.