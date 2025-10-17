MHA constitutes tribunal to adjudicate ban imposed on NSCN-K

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday constituted a tribunal consisting of Justice Nelson Sailo, Judge of the Gauhati High Court, for adjudicating whether or not there is sufficient cause for declaring the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Khaplang (NSCN-K) a banned organisation.

The Centre on September 22 decided to extend the ban imposed on the NSCN-K along with all its factions, wings and front organisations for five more years due to its involvement in activities prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India.

The ban was effective from September 28 for a period of five years.

On Friday, the home ministry announced the constitution of the tribunal.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 5 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967), the central government hereby constitutes The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal consisting of Shri Justice Nelson Sailo, Judge of the Gauhati High Court, for the purpose of adjudicating whether or not there is sufficient cause for declaring the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khaplang) [NSCN (K)] with all its factions, wings and front organisations as Unlawful Association," read the home ministry notification.

The home ministry had said the outfit was also allegedly indulged in kidnapping for ransom and extortion of money from businessmen, government officials and other civilians, possessed illegal arms and ammunition and obtained assistance from anti-India forces in other countries to procure arms and other assistance. PTI ACB ACB MNK MNK