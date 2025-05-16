MHA effects key bureaucratic reshuffle in Arunachal

Itanagar, May 16 (PTI) In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday announced the transfers and postings of 40 IAS and 26 IPS officers from the AGMUT cadre, including four IAS and five IPS officers currently serving in Arunachal Pradesh.

The changes come into effect immediately, according to a notification issued by the ministry.

According to the notification, 2012-batch IAS officer Krishna Kumar Singh, currently serving as the secretary of the Health and Family Welfare Department of Arunachal Pradesh, has been transferred to Delhi.

Lower Dibang Valley Deputy Commissioner Soumya Saurav (2014 batch) has also been posted to the national capital.

Capital Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom and Lohit Deputy Commissioner Shashwat Saurabh, both from the 2016 batch, have also been transferred to Delhi.

Meanwhile, three IAS officers from Goa -- Sneha Suryakang Gitte and Asvin Chandru A (both 2019 batch), along with Yashaswini B (2020 batch) -- have been transferred to Arunachal Pradesh.

Among the IPS officers, 2013-batch officer Sharad Bhaskar Darade, currently serving as secretary to the governor of Arunachal Pradesh, has been posted to Delhi along with 2014-batch officer Mahesh Kumar Barnwal.

Capital Superintendent of Police Rohit Rajbir Singh and Special Investigation Cell (SIC) SP Anant Mittal, both from the 2015 batch, as well as West Siang SP Abhimanyu Poswal (2018 batch), have also been moved to Delhi.

On the other hand, IPS officers Devesh Kumar Mahla (2012 batch), Surendra Choudhury (2013), and Anurag Dwivedi (2020), all previously serving in Delhi, have now been transferred to Arunachal Pradesh.

Additionally, 2019-batch IPS officer Shivendu Bhusan, who was serving in Mizoram, has also been posted to the state. PTI UPL UPL ACD