MHA issues notification relaxing regulatory requirements for live performances in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued a notification relaxing regulatory requirements for live performances such as skits, comedy shows and poetry sessions at public amusement places in the national capital, officials said on Friday.

Earlier, details such as scripts and contents of live performances at public places were required to be approved by the police but now it would not be needed provided the performers maintain public order, morality and decency, they said.

The Licensing of Places of Public Amusement and Public Amusement Performances (other than Cinema), 2023, was notified on October 31.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena had pushed for rationalising and easing licensing requirements and procedures for public performances in line with the motto of "ease of doing business".

A key feature of the revised regulations is that the entire process of licensing is now online. Provisions related to performance hours and music have been clearly laid down and the chapter on "certificate of suitability" is being removed, they said.

Under the new regulations, eating and lodging houses may also obtain "permanent place of performance" licence, they said. PTI VIT CK