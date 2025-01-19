MHA official’s visit to review crowd control measures at TTD cancelled

Tirupati, Jan 19 (PTI) The proposed visit of a senior official of the Union Home Ministry to review crowd control measures and security arrangements on Monday has been canceled due to unavoidable reasons.

In a fresh communication, the MHA has informed the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams that the earlier letter pertaining to the visit of Sanjeev Kumar Jindal, Additional Secretary (Disaster Management), Ministry of Home Affairs “may be treated as withdrawn”.

In the wake of a recent stampede that claimed six lives, the Ministry in a letter to the TTD had earlier said the senior bureaucrat will review crowd control measures and security arrangements on January 20. PTI GDK ROH