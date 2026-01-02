Leh: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday restored the delegation of powers to the lieutenant governor of Ladakh for appraisal and approval of projects costing up to Rs 100 crore under the delegation of financial powers rules (DFPRS).

In an official order of MHA, the ministry said it has approved “the delegation of powers for appraisal and approval of projects up to Rs 100 crore under DFPRs, 2024, to the Administrators, LGs” of union territories without legislatures, including Ladakh.

"I am directed to refer to convey the approval of the competent authority for the delegation of powers for appraisal and approval of projects upto Rs100 crore under DFPRs, 2024, to the administrators and LGs of the union rerritories of Ladakh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu and Lakshadweep, (subject to the certain condition)" Under Secretary to the Government of India, MHA, Lendup Sherpa said in an order.

The order comes a month after the MHA had withdrawn the existing delegated powers of the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh to approve schemes and projects up to Rs 100 crore, as well as the powers of Administrative Secretaries to approve projects up to Rs 20 crore.

As per the fresh order, the powers will be exercised by the Lieutenant Governor “in consultation with secretary (Finance), Financial Advisor equivalent of the respective union territory,” and subject to the availability of adequate budgetary provisions.

The ministry also clarified that “the delegated powers shall not be further re-delegated.” It further said that details of all proposals approved under the delegated powers will have to be furnished to the Department of Expenditure through the MHA on a quarterly basis.

The ministry added that the powers of the Lieutenant Governor to sanction expenditure on schemes, from in-principle approval to final approval, would continue under rule 16 of DFPRs, 2024, but “only after appraisal and approval of schemes by the concerned authorities” in accordance with existing finance ministry guidelines.

The order stated that the delegation of powers has been issued “in supersession of earlier order” dated September 19, 2025, and has been approved by the Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance.