MHA to confer honorary rank -- one rank higher -- to CAPFs personnel on day of retirement

New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will confer an honorary rank -- one rank higher -- on personnel below officer rank in the Central Armed Police Forces and Assam Rifles on the day of their retirement.

The decision has been taken to boost the self-respect, pride and morale of the personnel retiring from the rank of constable to sub-inspector, an official release said.

As per the decision, a constable will retire as head constable, a head constable as assistant sub inspector, an assistant sub inspector as sub inspector, a sub inspector as inspector, a rifleman as havildar and a havildar as warrant officer among others.

However, there will be no financial or pension benefits under this initiative.

"Under the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the MHA has taken a significant decision to confer an honorary rank — one rank higher — on personnel below officer rank in the Central Armed Police Forces and Assam Rifles on the day of their retirement," the release said.

This historic decision, taken under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, aims to boost the self-respect, pride and morale of the personnel retiring from the rank of constable to sub-inspector, it said.

Under this scheme, the personnel below officer rank in the Central Armed Police Forces and Assam Rifles who retire after long and commendable service will be granted an honorary rank one level higher on their last day of service without any financial or pension benefits, the release said.

The main eligibility criteria, rules and conditions for granting the honorary rank shall be: the personnel must meet all promotion criteria at the time of retirement, must have a good and clean service record, the evaluation of annual performance appraisal report for the last five years must be at least 'good', must not have received any major punishment in the last five years and must have beyond doubt integrity. PTI ACB AS AS